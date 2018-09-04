Food Find | Burrito at Grey Goose brunch satisfies vegans

Tasty discovery: Vegan burrito

Price: $10

Destination: The Grey Goose, 118 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton

Hours: The vegan burrito is part of the brunch menu (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays). Regular hours are lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and dinner 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

More info: 757-723-7978 or greygooserestaurant.com

Dana Epstein, owner of The Grey Goose in downtown Hampton, saw an opportunity — expanding her potential customer base by expanding her menu to include several vegan dishes.

When customers enjoyed the vegan rice bowls at dinner, they began asking about other items. The latest is a vegan burrito on the restaurant’s brunch menu. (The Grey Goose serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Epstein plans to add a Saturday brunch later this fall, but does not yet have a starting date.)

The vegan burrito goes for $10 and comes with a side of potatoes (sliced and fried in soy oil).

The burrito includes meatless sausage made by Gardein, a Canadian company whose products are well known to vegetarians and vegans. It also has artichoke hearts, cubed sweet potatoes, black beans and roasted peppers and onions. The ingredients are rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with a spicy salsa and a dollop of guacamole.

“It’s a nice combination of flavors,” Epstein said. “The Gardein sausage really does have a good taste to it, and the salsa on top gives it that little extra spice.”

The vegan burrito co-exists on the brunch menu alongside a more traditional breakfast burrito stuffed with cheese, eggs and sausage and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream (also $10).

The Grey Goose, which frequently features live music from some of the region’s top singer-songwriters, is known for its wide selection of baked goods, and the restaurant recently added some vegan cookies and cupcakes to its menu of sweets.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.