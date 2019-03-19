Food Find | A burger for vegans at Lokal in Williamsburg

Tasty discovery: Vegan black bean burger.

Price: $11.

Destination: Lokal Cafe, 455 Prince George St., Williamsburg.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More info: 757-229-1464 or lokalfood.us.

The vegan burger at Lokal is described on the menu as “a house made black bean burger,” but that is a bit of a misnomer. Owner Eric Christenson acknowledges that he actually uses ful medames, a form of fava bean popular in Egypt that has “the best ratio of flesh to skin.”

Those finer details matter to Christenson, who opened Lokal four years ago on Merchants Square at Colonial Williamsburg. The small cafe — with a lunch counter and three outdoor tables — is billed as “the healthful eating place in Williamsburg,” and it also features space downstairs for yoga, music, creative arts and meditation.

Christenson’s uses locally sourced ingredients in his foods wherever possible and makes everything in house — including not only the patties for the vegan burgers, but also the focaccia bread on which they are served.

A key to a good veggie burger is finding the right texture. Christenson admits to many failures on the way to creating the product served at Lokal. He found the right texture by making the binding agent smooth (using instant polenta) but leaving the veggie portion a little bit chunky — with imported beans (slowly sprouted in water), shiitake mushrooms, sweet potatoes (from Deerehaven Farm in Surry County) and peppers (from Kelrae Farms in Toano). Along with smoke paprika and other spices, he includes a touch of the bitter Mexican herb epazote.

The patties are formed by hand and baked in advance, then frozen. When a customer orders one, the burger is re-heated in a Turbochef oven and served with avocado slices and a Sicilian spread made from sun-dried tomatoes and capers.

Christenson makes artisinal breads at Lokal — available in full loaves on Wednesdays and Saturdays — and serves the vegan burger on focaccia. The dish is gluten free.