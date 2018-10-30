Food Find | Brisket in a dip at County Grill

Tasty discovery: Brisket bacon dip

Price: $10.95

Destination: County Grill and Smokehouse, 26 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton. Also available at the County Grill restaurant in York County.

Hours: Opens 11 a.m. daily. Closes at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

More info: 757-723-0600 or countygrill.com

The County Grill in Hampton is a smokehouse, so it is no surprise to find brisket all over the menu. But the dip, in the appetizer section of the menu, raises a few eyebrows.

It’s a brisket bacon dip, covered with melted cheese and served with warm triangles of pita bread. It’s a hearty, filling appetizer for at least two diners, thick enough that you need a spoon to spread it on the bread. And you won’t find it on many other menus.

“We go to a lot of barbecue competitions all over the country, and we see a lot of brisket,” kitchen manager and pit master Moses Reynolds said. “We were looking for something different to do, and we had never seen a dip with brisket anywhere, so we started playing around with it.”

The key, of course, is getting the right flavor and texture. Brisket is a tough, sinewy cut of beef that must be cooked slowly and carefully — usually by smoking it — to tenderize the meat.

Reynolds said that at County Grill, the brisket is prepared with a homemade rub featuring brown sugar, paprika, chili powder and other spices, and then smoked at 190 degrees for at least 14 hours. He uses white and red oak in the smoker.

“You’ve got to pick the right wood,” he said. “The oak gives it a good flavor. Some wood has a very strong flavor that overpowers meats. That’s not what you want. Cooking it for 14 hours locks in all the juices.”

After some experimenting with the original concept of a brisket dip, he settled on bacon as the second ingredient, with some chopped tomatoes and onion as well. It’s topped with sharp cheddar, Monterrey jack and cream cheese. The pita bread is basted lightly with olive oil, dusted with salt, pepper and garlic, and baked.

“What we wanted was well-blended flavors,” Reynolds said. “Not overpowering you with any one ingredient. We wanted them to all work together. And ultimately, brisket is a staple, and everyone likes bacon and cheese. It’s sort of a natural thing.”