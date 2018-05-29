Food find | Big Daddy's Barbecue shares grilling secrets

Tasty discovery: Big Daddy’s Barbecue.

Location: Mobile barbecue, based in Carrollton.

Price: Menu items range from $6-$25.

More info: 757-817-7331.

You don’t have to go to a traditional restaurant to grab great food.

Big Daddy’s Barbecue, based in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County, doesn’t have a restaurant space. Instead, husband and wife Maurice and Cassandra Autry serve their food at farmers markets across the Peninsula.

Maurice Autry and retired Air Force officer Cassandra Autry started selling their barbecue three years ago in Carrollton.

Maurice Autry said he has been cooking his entire life and was inspired to start his mobile business after serving as a volunteer cook at a local military hospital and cooking at military functions. Big Daddy's Barbecue also proved to be the perfect retirement job, Cassandra Autry said.

They now travel to Peninsula area to events, including the weekly farmers market in Newport News’ City Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. The business sells smokey favorites including ribs, pork chops, brats, barbecue sandwiches, whole organic chicken and Southern sides of baked beans and potato salad. They buy their meat locally.

Coming off the holiday weekend, the grill may still be hot from picnics, beach days and parties, so Maurice Autry taught us how he grills his ribs, pork chops and chicken.

He cooks the ribs about an hour or two, chicken about 35 minutes and the pork chops about 20 minutes. All of his meats cook slow, and at a low temp of about 250 to 300 degrees. This allows the meat to stay flavorful and juicy, he said.

Autry said the key to grilling is temperature control. He uses about three to four bags of charcoal on his large grill and then lets the smoke do the rest. He routinely turns the meat about every five minutes or so to cook all sides.

The method he uses doesn’t require sauce, highlighting the tenderness and juiciness of his meats. He adds flavor with his secret homemade seasoning — the only hints he gave us is that it has garlic and herbs.

Big Daddy’s offers a $10 platter that includes one meat and two sides, which vary depending on the day.

Big Daddy’s Barbecue is also available 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Smithfield Farmers Market, 319 Main St., through December. Big Daddy’s also serves up barbecue at the Lions Club Car Show in Smithfield every first and third Friday of the month through October.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.