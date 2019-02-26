Food Find | The bay meets Philly in Marker 20's wrap

Tasty discovery: Crab Philly wrap

Price: $14.95

Destination: Marker 20, 21 E. Queens Way, Hampton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight Friday and Saturday.

More info: 757-726-9410 and marker20.com

Marker 20, one of the distinctive local eateries along Queen Street in downtown Hampton, takes special pride in “signature items” that come marked on the menu with the restaurant’s triangle logo.

Many of these items originated with Heather Brackett, a previous owner who retired a few years ago but still makes her presence through dishes such as the Cajun dirty rice balls, the tuna steak Reuben on Texas toast, and an Atlantic Coast version of a sandwich classic — Marker 20’s Crab Philly wrap.

Where the traditional Philly cheesesteak is built around thinly sliced beef or ribeye steak, Marker 20 kitchen manager Maria Haney said the Crab Philly wrap features crab meat from the claw.

The veggies — onion, green and red peppers, and sliced portabella mushrooms — are gently sauteed for tenderness. The crab meat is then added to the vegetables long enough for the flavors and textures to blend together.

Provolone cheese is then melted over the crab meat and vegetables, and a generous portion of the concoction is wrapped in an Old Bay flour tortilla. The iconic seafood seasoning is only hinted at — the flavor of the tortilla accents the stuffing but doesn’t overwhelm it.

The wrap is served with fries and a pickle spear.

“We have a lot of customers who just come for that crab wrap,” Haney said. “I try to talk them into trying other things from the menu, but they just say, ‘No, I’m sticking with the wrap.’ For people who like crab, it’s the thing they love to order here.”