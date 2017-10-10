Food Find | Authentic three-course Indian lunch for under $10

Tasty discovery: Chicken saag lunch special.

Location: Aago Indian and Nepalese Cuisine; 11745 Jefferson Ave. No. 8, Newport News.

Price: $9.

Hours: Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinner hours are 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday.

More info: aagorestaurant.com or 757-310-6457.

Nothing could have prepared me for my latest food find at Aago Indian and Nepalese Cuisine restaurant in Newport News.

Aago offers more than 25 options on its Monday through Friday lunch special menu and after taking 10 minutes to decide, I chose the chicken saag. All lunch specials come with the appetizer of the day, rice, naan and soup or salad.

My lunch extravaganza started out with a hot three-lentil soup. The golden colored soup was light and salty and its highlight was the potato base with a hint of a lemon.

Next came the appetizer of the day. I regret not writing down its name because it was delicious. The appetizer was three soft, yet crunchy and fried bite-sized treats filled with cooked vegetables including broccoli on the inside.

The appetizer also came with two dipping sauces, including a sweet green pepper sauce.

The next portion was the main course that included the chicken saag, rice and four large pieces naan bread. It was definitely enough to share. The chicken saag was a bowl filled with spicy hot spinach and chicken bites within curry, that I mixed together with the rice and tucked inside naan bread every once in a while.

Although the meal made a great first impression, my receipt made a better one. I couldn’t believe I got a great amount of freshly cooked, authentic food for less than $10.

The menu includes Indian and Nepalese food, including several vegetarian options.

Aago is a small restaurant with about nine tables. It also offers carry out and delivery.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134.