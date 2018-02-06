Food find: Affordable bites at Boathouse Live

Tasty discovery: Mac and cheese and house-made pork rinds.

Location: Boathouse Live, 11800 Merchants Walk, Suite 100, Newport News.

Price: $12.90 (Mac and cheese, $6; pork rinds $6.)

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday-Friday.

More info: boathouselive.com or 757-534-7987.

Boathouse Live in Newport News has been gaining attention since its opening late last year. The restaurant and entertainment venue sits in the former home of Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill in City Center at Oyster Point.

The menu is somewhat limited - it serves up pizza, salads, apps, smoked meats and a variety of mac and cheese that easily can be mixed and matched for an affordable, and satisfying, night out.

I tried the house-made pork rinds and a cup of mac and cheese.

While I know they aren't everyone's first choice, I tried the pork rinds, mostly because it's rare to see them on a menu.

The large plate of pork rinds arrived fresh out of the fryer. They were light, the perfect combo of crunchy and chewy flavored well with salt and pepper. The order came with a side of sweet chipotle mayo that added a punch - and for $6, the pork rinds were a surprisingly good late-night snack during a Boathouse Live show.

The cup of mac and cheese - which I ordered plain - was delicious. It was topped with paprika and the macaroni was drenched with creamy Gouda cheese sauce that hit the spot. The portion filled me up. Patrons can choose to dress up their dish with a selection of vegetables and meats, like smoked chicken, from $1 to $1.50 more an item.

Boathouse Live offers weekly entertainment ranging from regional musical acts to variety entertainment shows. The venue features a large bar, a VIP room, seating and standing room.

