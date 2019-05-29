Food, faith offered up at Newport News Greek Festival

The attendance numbers in the thousands, so the food must as well.

With the annual Newport News Greek Festival ready to run Thursday through Sunday, the folks are busy at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Look no further than the spread of sweet pastries — 9,000 pieces of baklava, 7,000 pieces of galatoboureko, 4,000 diples …

“Cooking is part of our tradition,” said Helen Nicholls, who co-chairs the sweets committee with Hope Zambas. “It’s something we hold dear because we learned it from our parents. My mother helped start the first festival, back when the church was downtown and we held it in the basement.

“Our sweets are a source of great pride.”

The baking goes on for weeks before the festival because the church kitchen must be shared with the folks preparing equally enormous amounts of chicken, lamb and other dishes.

Jewelry and other hand-crafted items also will be on sale by vendors at the event.

The festival is an annual celebration of Greek culture — reflected not only in traditional foods, but also in music, dance and, as much as anything, the Greek Orthodox faith.

“We hope the festival serves as a showcase,” pastor George Chioros said. “It’s an opportunity to let people see our church, and we always have people on hand to answer questions.”

The hall of the current church, located at 60 Traverse Road, was built in 1974, and the main church building in 1982.

Folks who come to the festival for food and fun also can take guided tours of the church — offered three times a day. Chioros notes with pride that more than 1,200 people will take the tour over the weekend.

Chioros, whose father immigrated from Greece at age 18, has been pastor in Newport News for 20 years, said he is inspired by “the camaraderie of the people working together” at the event.

As soon as the festival ends, he said, analyses are done to determine which elements were most popular and which could be improved. The first committee meetings are held in January, almost six months before the festival.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “You just see more and more people, of all different age groups, coming together for the church. It’s something that makes me very proud.”

Newport News Greek Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Road in Newport News.

Admission: Free.

Info: 757-596-6151 or newportnewsgreekfestival.org.

