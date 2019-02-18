Food On Demand Conference Scales Up, Moves to Chicago

(RestaurantNews.com) After a successful inaugural event last spring, the Food On Demand Conference is scaling up to two full days and moving to downtown Chicago, April 1-2, 2019 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in the heart of the Michigan Avenue dining and retail district.

This year’s speakers and panel discussions will help restaurant operators launch or scale up their own delivery operations, while also providing best practices, the latest high-tech innovations and consumer behavior insights to help retail, restaurant and delivery experts profit at the intersection of food, technology and mobility.

The conference will be highlighted by keynote presentations from the highest echelons of the restaurant and delivery markets, including celebrity chef Ivan Orkin. Presenting delivery brands include Grubhub, DoorDash, Google, UberEats, Caviar, Waitr, Amazon, and Postmates, among others. New-age catering providers on the agenda include Foodsby and ezCater. Additional presentations and panel discussions will include Google, Kitchen United, ClusterTruck, Olo, Naf Naf Grill, SeeLevel HX, Ford Motor Company, Results thru Strategy, Ordermark, KFC and a wide array of franchised and independent restaurant operators with significant delivery experience.

In concert with industry experts, Food On Demand’s editorial team will provide attendees with an update on the state of the fast-evolving delivery industry, detailed restaurant delivery case studies, the latest packaging innovations and exclusive consumer research testing guest satisfaction and performance of major third-party delivery providers.

With mega-tech brands now entering delivery, along with a massive wave of investor cash fueling the expansion of delivery footprints and bringing new concepts to market, this year’s Food On Demand Conference will provide attendees with a detailed look at the future of foodservice with the opportunity to interact with leaders across all facets of the industry.

Who Should Attend?

Restaurant owners, C-store and grocery operators, meal-kit providers, caterers, corporate feeders and tech-to-go companies are invited to attend. Senior management specializing in marketing, procurement, finance, operations, technology and IT from these companies will benefit by attending. Also invited to attend are delivery providers, packaging companies and technology providers.

