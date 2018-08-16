Food Bowl winds down next week. Here are 7 events events you shouldn't miss, including the Night Market

Chicago Tribune’s Food Bowl has been heating up August, and the last week of events shows no signs of slowing down.

Don’t sleep on Restaurant Summit, a day of panel discussions on a variety of topics affecting the food and beverage industry — and don’t miss an opportunity to get a selfie with freshly “outed” Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel.

Along with those two signature events, there are other opportunities for food and fun throughout the week around the Chicago area. Here are some of our recommendations:

1) Don’t miss out on the marquee event of next week, Food Bowl’s Night Market, a free, three-night outdoor food extravaganza along the picturesque lakeshore path. With vendors like HaiSous, Kyoto Black Coffee and Black Dog Gelato serving up street food — and live entertainment from the likes of Dave Mata and Matt Roan — Night Market should not be missed. 3-10 p.m., August 24 to 26, Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake.

2) Sunday marks the last day of Charleston, S.C., chef Benjamin Dennis’ residency at Big Jones, where the noted authority of Gullah cuisine has been crafting a menu highlighting and using the techniques of his Gullah ancestors. Chef and owner Paul Fehribach joins Dennis to cook the distinctive cuisine, which honors close cultural ties to Africa, the Carolina sea islands and the diasporas of a number of enslaved African peoples who settled there. Prices a la carte, from 11 a.m. Aug. 19, 5347 N. Clark St., bigjoneschicago.com.

3) You don’t have to travel to London to try food from Jonathan Woolway and Trevor Gulliver of St. John. The chefs will join Debbie Gold of Tied House and AJ Walker of Publican Anker to create a six-course meal with dishes like roast bone marrow and parsley salad, grilled cauliflower with burrata, zhoug and pumpkin seed, and swordfish sausage with marinated succotash. $125. 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 3157 N. Southport Ave., 773-697-4632, tiedhousechicago.com.

4) Salty Fig’s Suzanne Florek will create a five-course dinner inspired by Getaria, a fishing village outside of San Sebastian on the Northern Coast of Spain, featuring seafood dishes like escabeche, Bar Harbor mussels, braised octopus with smoked paprika and yogurt sumac sauce, and Manila clams with chorizo, corn, cider, saffron and Calasparra rice, plus wines from the Priorat and La Rioja regions. $100. 7 p.m. Aug. 25, 909 Burlington Ave., Western Springs, 708-505-3118, saltyfig.com.

5) There are many issues surrounding labor, pay and workers’ rights within the restaurant industry, which is why Honey Butter Fried Chicken will be hosting a screening of “Zero Weeks,” a documentary discussing America’s lack of paid family leave in restaurants. Honey Butter chefs and co-owners Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski will discuss paid family leave practices in their restaurant and host a panel with the film’s director Ky Dickens, Melissa Josephs from Women Employed, and Aldermen Ameya Pawar and Deb Mell. A ticket includes two pieces of fried chicken with honey butter, pimento mac n cheese, a cookie, a soft drink and a viewing ticket. A portion of the proceeds will go to the family of Kesha Scrivner, a woman from the film who died earlier this year. $50. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 20, 3361 N. Elston Ave., 773-478-4000, honeybutter.com.

6) Ballast Point will host a beer pairing menu for one night, with four courses paired with four beers. Start your meal with the heirloom tomato gazpacho with pickled shrimp, paired with a 4.2 Miles Kellerbier, a collaboration with Maplewood Brewery & Distillery. Then move on to the grilled heritage farms pork belly, paired with Sour Wench. Indulge in Border Springs lamb meatballs paired with Piper Down before ending your meal with banana pudding, paired with High West Barrel-Aged Victory at Sea. There will also be two featured beer blends. $50. 6 p.m. Aug. 21. 212 N. Green St., 312-243-9570, ballastpoint.com.

7) Celebrate all things meat at Beast Feast, featuring meat from both land and sea. Four chefs — Brian Jupiter of Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods and Frontier; Kevin Hickey of The Duck Inn; Ian Davis of Band of Bohemia; and Jonathan Woolway of London’s St. John — will create dishes from antelope, whole fish, duck and pig, with each chef focusing on using the whole animal or a unique part. $60, includes all food and one beverage. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23. 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322, thefrontierchicago.com.

For more information on these events, the complete Food Bowl schedule and tickets, visit ctfoodbowl.com.

