Food Bowl week 2: Manny's teams up with Longman, getting geeky with beer experts and more

If you attended the Chicago Tribune’s Food Bowl events last week, you know that it’s time and money well-spent. Luckily for you, there are still two weeks left of the citywide food fest-ravaganza, with plenty of opportunities to join in on the fun and learn something along the way. Here’s a sampling of this week’s “don’t miss” events, which you can purchase at ctfoodbowl.com.

1) Stan’s Donuts has created a limited-edition doughnut that you can get only during Food Bowl. The “black, white and red all over” was created in partnership with the Tribune, a red velvet doughnut with Oreo crumble and vanilla frosting. All proceeds will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which distributes food for the needy across Cook County. Through Aug. 26. Multiple locations. www.stansdonutschicago.com

2) “Taps Through Time: The Past, Present and Future of Chicago Craft Beer” may be the ultimate beer-enthusiast event. Yes, it’s an interactive food, beer and music experience, but a panel of industry experts adds a further educational component. Owners and operators from Goose Island, Metropolitan, Spiteful, Solemn Oath and Hopleaf join Josh Noel, Chicago Tribune beer writer and author of “Barrel Aged and Selling Out,” for a wide-ranging discussion of local craft beer. $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP. 6 p.m. Thursday. 329 N. Dearborn St., 312-923-2000, www.houseofblues.com/chicago

3) Enjoy a Greektown-inspired evening at River North’s Portsmith, where the restaurant’s Greek chefs will create a six-course menu featuring Mediterranean-style seafood. Special cocktail pairings also are available. Tickets are $65. 6-9 p.m. Thursday. 660 N. State St., 312-202-6050, www.portsmithchicago.com

4) Etta, one of this summer’s hottest new restaurants, is hosting Party & Picnic, starting on its second-floor patio. Enjoy passed bites and drinks before being equipped with a map and exploring the neighborhood. Before heading out, you’ll be given a picnic box of fire-baked focaccia with ricotta honey and truffle, coppa caliente and conserva peppers, arugula and peach salad, summer squash blossom wood-fired pizza and crispy fried chicken with chile de arbol, honey and sesame cucumbers. $75/person or $145/two people. 2-4 p.m. Saturday. 1840 W. North Ave., 312-757-4444, www.ettarestaurant.com

5) Longman & Eagle is teaming up with legendary South Loop deli Manny’s for Longmanny’s & Eagle Deli. This is the first time the Jewish-style deli has done a pop-up, and will be bringing its beloved pastrami to Logan Square. Expect Manny’s favorites like pastrami on rye, lox and cream and potato pancakes, as well as treats from Longman & Eagle like a blackened trout reuben, black and white cookies, boozy root beer floats and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-276-7110, www.longmanandeagle.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Food Bowl Week 1: Cheese dinner, cocktail class and sourcing food for the common good »

Reporters reveal events they most want to attend during three-week Chicago fest »