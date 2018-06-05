Food and wine festival aims to save the bay

New Kent Winery owner Joe Dombroski and his team hosted an event last year to which they were expecting about 200 people.

The inaugural Celebrate the Bay, an event focused on highlighting local offerings from the Chesapeake Bay through food vendors, wine and live entertainment, was intended to promote the winery — a stop on the Virginia Oyster Trail — and to raise money for bay conservation.

Not everyone who attended the inaugural event RSVPed. It drew more than 600 people to the winery on a Friday.

The event returns Saturday and will bring back past favorites, including local seafood businesses, live entertainment and wines by New Kent Winery. Celebrate the Bay also will expand due to last year’s positive reception, to make accommodations for the large crowd, Dombroski said.

The event was moved to a Saturday so the winery is at full staff. It will be open noon to 8 p.m. at New Kent Winery, 8400 Old Church Road.

Dombroski added additional event staff, food vendors and entertainment, and also will sell beer this year.

“We have made it so we can use not just the winery and the area right next to the winery, but all of our green,” Dombroski said. “We will have probably 10 or 12 seafood vendors here. We had, I think, about six in the original.”

Food vendors include Tidewater Oysters, Bro's Fish Tacos, VA Blue Crab Co., Crab Daddy's and Bro's Fish Tacos, all providing food from the Chesapeake Bay, Dombroski said.

The winery also will highlight its own wines by offering a wine and food pairing.

New Kent offers chardonnay, merlot and norton styles, and varietals of them. The 2014 reserve chardonnay, the 2015 chardonnay and the 2015 vidal blanc pair well with fish and other seafood, Dombroski said.

Entry to the event is $1 and goes directly to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an organization dedicated to Bay conservation. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and entertainment will be provided by Suzie MoJo Johnson from noon to 3 p.m., and Paul Urban and Friends 4-7 p.m.

More info: newkentwinery.com or 804-932-8240.

Lee Hall

Lee Hall Mansion (163 Yorktown Road, Newport News) hosts its annual Summer Celebration Wine Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The festival will feature music, food and vendors. Featured wineries include Horton, Lake Anna, Saude Creek and Vintner’s Cellar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and $10 non-tasting tickets will be available on-site. More info: leehall.org or 757-888-3371.

BBQ Cook Off

Barbecue cooks will compete Saturday at the Gloucester Moose Lodge’s BBQ Cook Off. Set up and cooking begins at 6 a.m. and judging starts at 4:30 p.m. Lawnmower races will begin at 1 p.m. Bring a chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Open to the public. More info: 804-693-3899.

Uncorked and Unplugged

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will perform 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Williamsburg Winery, located at 5800 Wessex Hundred. The event is for ages 21 and older. General admission is $35. More info: williamsburgwinery.com.

Peninsula brewery round up

The Virginia Beer Company, 401 2nd St. in the Williamsburg area, is releasing the Brett Free Verse in bottles starting noon Saturday. It’s a spin on the brewery’s flagship IPA Free Verse and is fermented with a strain of Brettanomyces, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. The beer will be available on tap and in bottles. More info: 757-378-2903.

