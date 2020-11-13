Following in Chicago’s footsteps, suburban Cook County issues stay-at-home advisory, urges holiday plans to be postponed

One day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicago residents to stay home for the next month, suburban Cook County is doing the same. The suburban advisory, similar to the city’s version, goes into effect on Monday and lasts for 30 days, according a Friday news release from the Cook County Department of Public Health. Both of the notices stop short of a mandatory stay-at-home order because they are intended to be a final attempt at curbing the coronavirus' recent resurgence before more drastic measures are taken.