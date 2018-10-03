  1. Home
Folino Estate's Fall Festival to feature food, music, grape stomp, tractor rides and more

From www.mcall.com by Ryan Kneller
Savor fall food and fun at the third annual Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery in Greenwich Township, Berks County.

Folino will have its wood-fired pizza truck on site with other food ranging from apple zeppoli, candy apples and apple cider and mulled wine to soups, popcorn and gelato.

The event also will feature a farmers market, grape stomp, bocce ball and lawn games, tractor rides through the vineyard, children’s activities and a photo-op in front of Folino’s decorated vintage truck. Tickets for food and activities will be for sale at stations.

Guests can bring chairs or blankets to enjoy a performance by the Uptown Band beginning at 1 p.m.

The rain-or-shine event is free to attend; parking is $5. Folino Estate is at 340 Old Route 22 and the restaurant and tasting room will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Info: folinoestate.com.

