Folino Estate's Fall Festival to feature food, music, grape stomp, tractor rides and more

Savor fall food and fun at the third annual Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery in Greenwich Township, Berks County.

Folino will have its wood-fired pizza truck on site with other food ranging from apple zeppoli, candy apples and apple cider and mulled wine to soups, popcorn and gelato.

The event also will feature a farmers market, grape stomp, bocce ball and lawn games, tractor rides through the vineyard, children’s activities and a photo-op in front of Folino’s decorated vintage truck. Tickets for food and activities will be for sale at stations.

Guests can bring chairs or blankets to enjoy a performance by the Uptown Band beginning at 1 p.m.

The rain-or-shine event is free to attend; parking is $5. Folino Estate is at 340 Old Route 22 and the restaurant and tasting room will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Info: folinoestate.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog