Fogo Invites Guests to Venture Forth this Fall with New Porterhouse Steak

Porterhouse and all day happy hour are available for a limited time, giving guests more reasons to visit Fogo; Donation drive for No Kid Hungry aims to help end childhood hunger in the United States

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is giving guests a reason to venture forth and make new memories while safely dining out this fall. With the addition of a premium Porterhouse steak to the Full Churrasco Experience, plus all day happy hour specials and half priced South American wines*, autumn is the season for decadence – and for giving back – at Fogo.

The new Porterhouse steak, which is now part of the Full Churrasco Experience, is a decadent cut seasoned with sea salt and fire-roasted on the bone to maximize flavor. The Porterhouse has two steaks in one cut – tender Filet Mignon on one side and expertly-seared New York Strip on the other.

Additionally, now through Labor Day, Fogo is offering all-day happy hour at most locations, featuring half-priced bottles of South American wines, $4 Brazilian Bites like Braised Beef Rib Sliders or Brazilian Empanadas, $6 glasses of South American wine and $8 Brazilian-inspired cocktails including Fogo’s signature Caipirinha or Caramelized Pineapple Old Fashioned.

“We are dedicated to finding unique ways to provide an exceptional experience and delight our guests, particularly as they look to once again share the joy of safely dining out together,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “With fall traditionally being a time of gathering, we want to give our guests new reasons to celebrate the little moments in life by adding a decadent cut to our menu and extending our all day happy hour specials. While we all rediscover this newfound joy, we also can’t forget about those who remain the most vulnerable within our communities. That’s why we’re continuing to partner with No Kid Hungry: to help end childhood hunger in America.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide much-needed support to the most vulnerable in our communities, Fogo de Chão will be hosting a donation drive from Monday, August 31 through Sunday, September 20 to benefit No Kid Hungry. Whether dining in-restaurant or placing an order online for takeout or delivery, guests who opt to donate $5 to No Kid Hungry will receive a Dining Card+ valid for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next in-restaurant visit. To-date this year alone, Fogo has been able to provide more than 2.6 million mealsX to kids in need as part of its partnership with No Kid Hungry and in direct response to the increased need stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to welcoming guests back to its dining rooms with the new Porterhouse and happy hour offerings, Fogo also implemented 12 Safety Promises , which include enhanced sanitation protocols and additional safety measures, to protect the health and well-being of guests and team members alike.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, the new seasonal menu offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com .

* All Day Happy Hour is available in most markets and in compliance with all local guidelines and regulations.

+ Dining Cards valid Monday, September 21, 2020 through Sunday, November 1, 2020 only. Purchase of two full churrasco dinners required.

X $1 can help provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at http://www.nokidhungry.org/onedollar

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 55 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15; weekend Brazilian Brunch; a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour. Fogo now offers an array of catering, takeout and delivery options, including Fogo To-Go, which allow guests to enjoy individual meals, a la carte offerings and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill Fogo Experience bundles from the comfort of home.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

