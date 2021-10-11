Fogo de Chão Utilizes Harrison’s Expertise to Showcase Enhanced Design in Oak Brook Restaurant

Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm drives brand evolution with internationally renowned steakhouse on new Chicagoland location

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dallas-based global design consultant firm Harrison has been enlisted by Fogo de Chão to apply its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to several of the brand’s restaurant remodels across the country, including its upcoming Oak Brook location.

As Fogo’s trusted design partner, Harrison will oversee the interior design and architecture for the restaurant, slated to open in late 2021. Earlier this year, Fogo announced plans to open a fourth Chicago-area location within the newly-developed Oak Brook Commons neighborhood, among luxury apartments, multiple restaurants, high-end retail, innovative office spaces and a one-acre public park.

“We are honored that Fogo de Chão selected Harrison to design their new Oak Brook location to showcase the new ground-up prototype,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Fogo is a timeless, approachable restaurant that puts authentic Brazilian culture at the center of the dining experience. With its unique heritage in mind, we’ve created a striking design guided by the brand’s personality. The exterior building was inspired by the local Chicago loft style architecture. The design evolved by focusing on the guest journey providing magical moments such as the grand wine wall, entrance chandelier, stunning bar Fogo counter, and the theater of the open fire churrasco grill.”

Fogo’s Oak Brook location will feature natural wood finishes, a signature bronze tree design on the front door, dramatic rope chandeliers across a vaulted ceiling and soaring wine case displays. The new location will also feature an expansive patio with firepits for al fresco churrasco dining, dry-aged meat cabinets for in-house aging, and a reimagined bar area where guests will be able to lounge on bold leather couches with a craft cocktail from the restaurant’s premium whiskey and bourbon menu.

“Fogo has grown over the last 40 years from a few locations in Brazil to more than 50 around the world,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “Harrison understands the unique experience we offer our guests and enhances the in-restaurant dining experience through their detailed design plan. Their team created a warm, timeless design that’s not only tailored to the aesthetic of the Chicago community but also leverages our Southern Brazilian culture.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 57 locations across the globe, including 45 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

For more information, visit Fogo.com , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

