Fogo de Chão Unveils New Flagship Experience in Coral Gables

Leading restaurant from Brazil is now open with an elevated dining experience, exclusive Next Level Lounge and The Butchery

Coral Gables, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fogo de Chão is now providing new ways to discover what’s next each time guests dine at the internationally renowned steakhouse’s new high-profile restaurant in Coral Gables!

Located at 2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd., the new, two-story restaurant features an expansive, 280-seat dining room and open-air churrasco bar, where guests can watch gaucho chefs butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. The authentic and timeless design of the flagship restaurant also features The Butchery, a grab-and-go market that celebrates the art of churrasco, and Next Level lounge, an exclusive lounge located on the mezzanine level that allows guests to linger and discover premium whiskeys, bourbons and South American wines.

“What started in the foothills of Brazil over 40 years ago has now grown to become so much more than just a steakhouse, and with our new flagship destination in The Gables, we are reimagining how guests can discover the best of our brand beyond a traditional restaurant setting,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our expertise in butchery and Brazilian hospitality are further enhanced by the addition of The Butchery and Next Level Lounge. These newest features exemplify the unique experience our guests enjoy, giving everyone new ways to discover what’s next at Fogo each time they dine with us.”

Fogo enlisted Dallas-based global architecture and design consulting firm Harrison to develop a contemporary, warm, and timeless flagship design that will serve as inspiration for all other future Fogo restaurants.

Harrison considered every detail in the creation of the flagship restaurant, including rich textures, timeless colors and materials, and traditional nods to Fogo’s Brazilian roots. In supporting the strategic development of Fogo, Harrison focused on creating an approachable, warm, and inviting bar experience that provides mixed seating types and soft finishes.

“We are honored that Fogo de Chão chose us to create a flagship design that puts the guest at the center of culinary discovery,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Understanding the origins and culture of the brand helped inform our design decisions in developing the contemporary aesthetic, selecting materials and the curation of artwork that proudly showcases Fogo’s one-of-a-kind history and modern dining experience.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging, and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit weareharrison.com . For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 34 years. For more information, visit Harrison’s website and follow Harrison on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com .

