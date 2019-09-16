Fogo de Chão Unveils New Fall Menu Offerings

New York Strip, salads and seasonal soup are now available on the menu for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As temperatures drop, Fogo is firing up the grill with a new fall menu. From a premium New York Strip to salads and new vegetarian offerings, the seasonal selections are now available on the Market Table and as part of the Full Churrasco Experience at all Fogo locations in the United States and Puerto Rico for a limited time.

“In Southern Brazil, local farmers and families rotate and harvest produce during peak seasonality. Here at Fogo, we embrace that same approach on our Market Table and churrasco grill,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao. “We are refreshing our menu to feature the flavors of fall when fruits and vegetables such as butternut squash and pears are at their peak ripeness.”

Fogo’s fall menu selections include:

New York Strip: A premium steak lightly seasoned with rock salt and fire-roasted on the churrasco grill.

Butternut Kale Salad: Roasted butternut squash, fresh kale, chickpeas and feta tossed with honey citrus vinaigrette, and topped with pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

Butternut & Sweet Potato Soup: Roasted butternut squash blended with sweet potatoes and winter spices.

Pear & Endive Salad: Juicy seasonal pears, red and gold endive, blue cheese, candied bacon, lightly mixed with pear vinaigrette.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes: Oven-roasted and miso-glazed sweet potatoes with freshly chopped parsley.

Each of the fall menu additions pairs perfectly with Fogo’s signature fire-roasted meats, including Picanha, the prized steak of Brazil, or mint-marinated Lamb Chops. In addition, a la carte seafood options such as the Chilled Lobster and Shrimp appetizer can be added on to enhance the dining experience.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, the new culinary additions or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 54 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

