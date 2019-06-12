Fogo de Chão Expands Weekend Brazilian Brunch Menu

New offerings available just in time for Father’s Day and the start of the summer season

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão today announced an elevated weekend brunch offering that will be launching Father’s Day weekend. New menu items, available nationwide on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 15, will offer guests the chance to enjoy the Full Churrasco Brunch Experience alongside new Brazilian-inspired takes on classic brunch items.

“At Fogo, we constantly strive to enhance the guest experience by offering more reasons and occasions to dine with us. Our enhanced brunch menu now pairs Brazilian classics like Picanha, Ribeye, Filet and Lamb Chops with weekend traditions such as made-to-order omelets, freshly made waffles and more,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Weekend celebratory experiences are central to the culture of Southern Brazil. By launching our new brunch enhancements on Father’s Day weekend, we’re giving our guests yet another reason to celebrate with family and friends this holiday.”

New additions to Fogo’s enhanced Brazilian Brunch experience include:

Made-to-Order Omelet Station: Guests can customize their omelet by choosing from both traditional and Brazilian ingredients, including savory proteins such as diced ham and fresh chopped vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes and more.

Guests can customize their omelet by choosing from both traditional and Brazilian ingredients, including savory proteins such as diced ham and fresh chopped vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes and more. Belgian Waffle Station: Fresh, warm waffles are made to order with hints of maple, cinnamon and vanilla, topped with decadent maple syrup.

Both of these additions are part of the Full Churrasco Brazilian Brunch experience, which also includes fire roasted meats, Brazilian Braised Beef Rib Hash, Bolo de Fuba (a sweet cornmeal cake topped with whipped caramelized banana crème) and seasonal fruit and yogurt parfaits. As with every experience, guests are invited to start at the Market Table filled with seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, soups and more.

In honor of Father’s Day, all dads who dine at Fogo on Sunday, June 16 will receive a complimentary Dining Card for one Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Brazilian Brunch to use during their next visit (redeemable June 17 – August 29, 2019). The Full Churrasco Experience is always complimentary for children under six years old and half price for those aged seven – 12.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, the new Brazilian Brunch menu offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 53 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the full churrasco experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

FogoPR@icrinc.com