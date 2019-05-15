Focus Brands Strengthens Leadership Team Adding Dan Gertsacov as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Focus Brands Inc., the franchisor and operator, through its affiliates, of iconic brands including Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba Juice®, McAlister’s Deli®, Moe’s Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky’s®, announces that global industry leader Dan Gertsacov will join its executive team in the newly created role of Global Chief Marketing Officer.

Through a combination of disruptive marketing strategies, menu innovation and continued digital investment, Gertsacov will be responsible for working with each brand leadership team to maintain and grow market leadership and brand love.

“Dan’s digital roots and his deep experience deploying effective, data-driven marketing strategies will prove invaluable for our brands,” said Steve DeSutter, CEO of Focus Brands. “Dan has a great blend of experience with ‘fast company’ cultures, high-growth startups and a huge, multinational restaurant brand. I am delighted to be strengthening our leadership bench in areas where we see the most potential to win.”

Gertsacov joins Focus Brands from Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest independent franchisee of McDonald’s, where he held the title of Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. In this role, Gertsacov leveraged his significant experience in digital marketing, analytics and menu innovation to re-position the McDonald’s brand in Latin America through different cultures, multiple languages and a complex, 20-country franchise system.

Prior to joining Arcos Dorados, Gertsacov worked for Google in multiple leadership roles, most recently as Head of New Markets for Google Latin America and the Caribbean. Previous to Google, Gertsacov was Vice President of Business Development for Univision Networks and CEO, Americas of Lenddo, a venture-backed FinTech startup. Dan holds an undergraduate degree with honors in Economics and International Development from the University of Richmond and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Goldsmith Scholar.

“I am excited to join the Focus Brands team at such an important moment in the company’s growth trajectory,” Gertsacov said. “Focus has a family of well-loved brands, each with a special connection to their respective customers. I see a huge opportunity for Focus Brands to double-down as a leader in their segments and quickly become best-in-class in ‘modern marketing’ in the restaurant industry.”

About Focus Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc., through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants and cafes in over 50 foreign countries and U.S. territories under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky’s®, Jamba Juice®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne’s®, McAlister’s Deli®, as well as Seattle’s Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Contact:

Loryn Franco, Director of PR

Focus Brands

404-257-7004

lfranco@focusbrands.com