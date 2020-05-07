FOCUS Brands Inc. Launches Franchise Development Webinar Series

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FOCUS Brands Inc. , a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands announced today a webinar series to help educate area developers and prospective franchisees on post-COVID-19 growth plans. Beginning on May 12 with McAlister’s Deli , attendees will gather key insights into growth opportunities and operational adjustments made to meet the restaurant industry’s new normal. New target markets and development incentives will also be announced.

The first presentation will be led by FOCUS Brands’ COO & President Kat Cole, CDO Tim Muir and McAlister’s President Joe Guith.

“We know those in franchising are being inundated with information, so we’re providing an uninterrupted opportunity for prospects to hear why our brands offer an exponential growth opportunity,” said Jim Holthouser, CEO of FOCUS Brands. “Each webinar will be guided by key members of the leadership team and will give attendees the chance to learn new information and hear our brand stories and vision. The time to plan for the future is now and we’re excited to share our strategy with prospects.”

With an AUV of nearly $1.7M, McAlister’s Deli will be presented first followed by Jamba and Moe’s Southwest Grill in the coming weeks. Each one-hour webinar will include a 15-minute Q&A session.

Industry professionals interested in joining the McAlister’s Deli webinar on May 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET can sign up at https://bit.ly/2xMFOwE . Dates for Jamba and Moe’s Southwest Grill will be released soon.

About FOCUS Brands