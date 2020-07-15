FOCUS Brands Consolidates Gift Card Programs for all Brands under Givex

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Givex , the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, announced today their partnership in providing FOCUS Brands their first united gift card processing platform for their U.S. business.

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands is the parent company of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries, which comprise prominent multi-channel foodservice brands Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli® and Schlotzsky’s®.

Prior to the Givex launch, FOCUS Brands had multiple gift card processors for the various concepts and their U.S. locations. By uniting all brand gift cards under a single solution, FOCUS Brands is now able to streamline reporting and fund settlement across the organization and gains the ability to recognize and encourage customers to frequent multiple brands. The Givex functionality also allows for existing gift card accounts and historic transactions to be imported into the Givex database, ensuring previously purchased gift cards can still function and be tracked under the new united platform.

Givex was chosen as the single-solution U.S. gift card provider, in part, because of its strong track record as long-time program partner of McAlister’s Deli.

“The Givex team added immediate value throughout the migration and onboarding process,” says Dan Gertsacov, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, FOCUS Brands. “The united gift card solution will be a great help to our U.S. franchise business owners and allows us to better serve our customers. The critical first step to evolving our gift card program, leveraging one gift card processor across all brands, opens up many opportunities and we’re very excited to continue to expand our program and relationship with Givex.”

“FOCUS Brands has been a great partner to us,” says Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer, Givex. “We are very proud to be of service to them in building the program they need for long-term success. More businesses are recognizing that a single, enterprise-wide gift card program can be a powerful strategic tool and we are glad to help them realize the benefits of this branded currency.”

About FOCUS Brands

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. FOCUS Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, and Schlotzsky’s®, as well as Seattle’s Best Coffee® and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex’s Uptix

ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex, please visit http://www.givex.com .