FOCUS Brands Appoints Beto Guajardo as President of FOCUS Brands International and Tory Bartlett to COO and Brand Lead of Schlotzsky’s

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FOCUS Brands (the “Company”), a parent company of Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, Schlotzsky’s®, and Seattle’s Best Coffee® (in certain military bases and in certain international markets), announced that Beto Guajardo will lead its international business, effective at the end of the month. Beto succeeds Mike Kehoe, who has chosen to leave the company after nearly five years with FOCUS Brands. Tory Bartlett, currently Chief Customer Experience Officer of Schlotzsky’s, will become the COO and Brand Leader of Schlotzsky’s.

Beto joined FOCUS Brands in September of 2019 as the President of Schlotzsky’s®. “When considering who would take the reins of our international business, we didn’t need to look far. In the short time that Beto led Schlotzsky’s, he’s demonstrated exceptional strategic ingenuity in the transformation of the Schlotzsky’s brand. His leadership ability, motivational approach, and executional acumen have been instrumental in achieving many successes during his tenure,” said Jim Holthouser, CEO of FOCUS Brands.

Beto has spent more than 25 years as a senior executive and management consultant. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Strategy at Starbucks Coffee Company. Earlier in his career, he spent eight years in management consulting with McKinsey & Company and Deloitte Consulting, LLP. In these roles, Beto was responsible for developing and implementing global brand transformation and growth strategies over five continents and in more than 30 countries, gaining a vast knowledge of the diversity across international markets. In addition, he has lived abroad in both Singapore and Hong Kong. “I am incredibly excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with our FOCUS Brands global leaders and international franchisees to drive breakthrough innovation and growth,” adds Beto Guajardo.

Tory Bartlett has over two decades of brand, operations and franchise executive leadership with Hooters as well as Tin Lizzy’s and Southern Proper Hospitality Group. He came into Schlotzsky’s one year ago and made a tremendous impact, driving value for franchisees and rallying the team.

“We are fortunate to be able to promote incredible talent from within when leadership opportunities present themselves. Beto’s experience and accomplishments as a strategist and transformational leader and his ability to bring a critical eye and global perspective is imperative to leading our international business to many years of future success. Similarly, Tory’s relationships with franchisees, impeccable operational management style and business acumen make him a logical successor as Schlotzsky’s brand leader,” said Kat Cole, President and COO of FOCUS Brands. “Both will raise the bar and enable the strategic capabilities that continue to drive expansion for our franchisees and brands.”

