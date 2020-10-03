Kenneth K. Lam
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Fluffy Socks kicks off Preakness Day with win in Selima Stakes; Never Enough Time wins Skipat

October 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Kenneth K. Lam

Fluffy Socks kicks off Preakness Day racing with victory in Selima stakes