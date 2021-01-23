Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel
With Floridians frustrated over vaccine rollout, DeSantis takes comfort in the arms of Fox News

January 23, 2021
Anthony Man
On Fox & Friends, Gov. Ron DeSantis is a champion Covid-19 fighter, getting Florida’s vulnerable seniors vaccinated. On MSNBC, he's depicted as incompetent in his handling of the pandemic and bungling vaccinations of the state’s older residents. The sharply divergent depictions, which mirror the nation's political divide, could make a difference in DeSantis winning re-election in 2022 — and achieving his ultimate goal of becoming president.