Florida's favorite Halloween candy is a little nutty

What’s Florida’s favorite Halloween candy?

Candystore.com, a web-based bulk candy distributor, says it’s Snickers.

Citing 11 years’ worth of data, the candy company determined the top three most popular confectioneries in each state.

Rounding out the No. 2 and 3 spots in Florida, respectively, are Skittles (last year’s winner, according to the site) and Reese’s Cups.

Some other notable favorites from around the country include Sour Patch Kids (New York, Massachusetts), candy corn (Alabama, New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, and Rhode Island), Swedish Fish (Kentucky), Lemonheads (Louisiana) and Hot Tamales (North Dakota).

To see the rest, check out the map below: