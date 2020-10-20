Stephen M. Dowell
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida voters break records on the first day of early voting

October 20, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Steven Lemongello
Stephen M. Dowell

Early voting continues until the weekend before Election Day on Nov. 3.