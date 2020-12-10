  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida school principal dies after battle with COVID-19

December 10, 2020 | 8:01am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Joe Mario Pedersen
Flagler Palm Coast High School

The principal of Flagler-Palm Coast High School is dead following his battle with COVID-19.