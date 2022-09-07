Florida’s Leading Creative Ice Professionals Joins Forces And Relocates To Orlando

Ice Pro Relocates Gulf Headquarters to Central Florida Under Exciting New Ownership

Orlando FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Florida’s leading producer of custom ice creations, Ice Pro , announces the relocation of their Gulf-based headquarters in Parrish, Florida to Orlando, Florida under exciting new ownership. Ice Pro Owners Joe and Lianne Rimer have suitably joined forces with ICEBAR Orlando Owner Thom Kerr, who has acquired the newly named Ice Professionals of Florida, which will still be operating under the known and loved Ice Pro brand. Their team of award-winning professional ice sculptors have turned ideas, from extravagant ice creations to craft cocktail ice, into a cool shimmering reality for people all over the world. With nearly 15 years of experience carving for a wide variety of corporate and private events as well as esteemed organizations, including professional sports teams, luxury hotels, and many more, Ice Pro’s unmatched, custom designs turn ice into art for any special occasion.

“As the major supplier for ICEBAR Orlando, I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Ice Pro, and so it was a very natural and appealing opportunity to join forces,” says Kerr. “We decided on moving the headquarters to Orlando to better serve the Central Florida market, the company’s biggest portion of the market, and we are very excited to add positions, grow the company and get bigger and better together.” Rimer continues, “We’ve worked with Thom for years in his role with ICEBAR. Together, we have an incredible vision to expand our footprint of what we do and better service our clients all across Florida.”

For more information on Ice Professionals of Florida, visit www.iceprofl.com , and contact sales@iceprofl.com for sales inquiries.

