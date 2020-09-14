Carline Jean / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida reports the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since early June

September 14, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
David Fleshler
Carline Jean / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida reported 1,736 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the lowest daily total since June 11.