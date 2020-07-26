Susan Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida reports another 9,344 COVID-19 cases, 78 more deaths

July 26, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Susan Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida has reported 423,855 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and at least 5,972 deaths.