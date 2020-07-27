Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida reports 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, lowest count in weeks

July 27, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
David Fleshler
Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, its lowest count in nearly three weeks.