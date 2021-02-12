  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Florida reports 7,617 new coronavirus cases on Friday, about half the daily count of a month ago

February 12, 2021
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Cindy Krischer Goodman
Rich Pope

Florida reported 7,617 new cases on Friday and another 183 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19.