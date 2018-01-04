Florida oranges pair well with conch salad from Bluefin

Q: I really enjoy the Spicy conch salad at Bluefin. It is tender with just the right amount of heat. I’d like to try and make it for my husband’s birthday. Do you think the chef will share the recipe? Thanks so much. — Terry Davis, Delray Beach

A: The Spicy conch salad at Bluefin (6694 Parkside Drive, Parkland, 954-755-0120, bluefinparkland.com; 861 NW 51st St., No. 1, Boca Raton, 561-981-8986, bluefinsushiboca.com) not only tastes delicious, it’s also visually stunning with a beautiful rainbow of colors. It is a great use of our local winter oranges, which add freshness and a hint of sweetness to balance the acidic spicy sauce. All this, coupled with a healthy nutritional profile, makes this dish a winning choice to start the new year.

The conch salad has been on the menu since the first location opened in Boca Raton 16 years ago. The Parkland location celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Chef Yozo Natsui, who specializes in Japanese sushi and Thai cuisine, explains the key to making this salad: “There are many grades of seafood and fish. We use only the highest quality for all of our dishes. The No. 1 grade Bahamian conch is tender and not chewy like lesser quality brands on the market.”

Special thanks to general manager Tikumporn “Tim” Sathonpanich for connecting me with Natsui.

Bluefin Spicy conch salad

5 ounces Bahamian conch, thawed and sliced thin

¼ head iceberg lettuce, chopped

¼ cup chopped cucumber

1 Roma tomato, chopped

½ Florida navel orange, peeled, sectioned and chopped

Spicy sauce (see recipe)

1 scallion, chopped

¼ teaspoon black sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon white sesame seeds

½ teaspoon masago

Place conch, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and oranges in a medium bowl and toss with spicy sauce. Transfer salad to a chilled plate. Sprinkle with scallion and sesame seeds and top with masago.

Makes 1 serving.

Nutrition information per 1 serving (with Spicy sauce): 271 calories, 12% calories from fat, 4g fat, 1g saturated fat, 108mg cholesterol, 18g carbohydrates, 10g total sugar, 0g added sugar, 41g protein, 344mg sodium, 4g fiber

Spicy sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon kimchi sauce

Using a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and kimchi sauce.

Makes ¼ cup.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 1 calorie, 0% calories from fat, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 0g carbohydrates, 0g total sugar, 0g added sugar, 0g protein, 47mg sodium, 0g fiber

To request a recipe, email Claire@ClairePerez.com. Or write to Claire Perez, Food Department, Sun Sentinel, 333 SW 12th Ave., Deerfield Beach, 33442. Include your name, town and phone number.

