Florida migrant towns become coronavirus hot spots in the United States

June 14, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Lynne Sladky
The poor farming town of Immokalee has seen one of the sharpest spikes in coronavirus cases in Florida over the past two weeks as state continues to ease restrictions on businesses and movement. Many of the community's migrant workers head north to other states for the summer, raising concerns over sparking new outbreaks elsewhere. And many of the rural farmworking towns are contributing to Florida's growing numbers of the highly contagious virus.