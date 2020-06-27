In Florida hospitals, lessons learned from more than 3,300 deaths

June 27, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida hospitals say they are better positioned to care for Covid19 patients today as compared to just three months ago. Initially, hospitals filled with the elderly and severely sick, forcing ER doctors to react quickly and learn on the job. Now with the learning curve under their belts, doctors say they know which trial drugs, treatment plans and intubation methods have helped patients in different stages of the virus' attack -- this comes as hospital begin to fill up again.