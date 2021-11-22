Flhip.com Finds Over 500 New Restaurants Opening Leads This Week Around the Country





Richmond, VA – Island Shrimp Co

Island Shrimp Co. is opening along the James River. HOUSEpitality Family plans to open a Island Shrimp Co. location at Rocketts Landing, next to the company’s Boathouse restaurant.

Las Vegas, NV – Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

The Jonas Brothers are tapping into Las Vegas’ red-hot restaurant scene. In early 2022, the group, along with their parents and their brother, Frankie, will open Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a new eatery at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The restaurant is named after Nellie, Kevin, Nick and Joe’s great-grandmother, who lived in Belmont, North Carolina until she passed away in 2011.

Holly Springs, NC – Bep Vietnamese Kitchen

And Bep Vietnamese Kitchen, a locally owned restaurant that will offer authentic Vietnamese street delights from iconic Ph? selections, variety snacks including crusty Bánh Mì, and an enormous selection of Boba Tea. Look for them to open by the end of the year.

Louisville, KY – Pig Beach BBQ

For several years the location at 1201 River Road has sat dormant, its views unviewed as anchor Rob Harris put it, but next spring a Brooklyn-based BBQ restaurant is planning to fill that void. Pig Beach BBQ is set to bring its signature menu of chef-driven barbeque to the two-level 14,000-square foot space in April 2022, just in time for Derby.

Buffalo, NY – Mint

Watch for a new pub in a historic building on Buffalo’s West Side next year. The first-floor retail space at 1225 Niagara St. at Breckenridge will be transformed into Mint, a restaurant/bar with a Latin American/South American vibe. “We wanted something simple and fun,” said Alison Clancy, who with partner Christopher Mendez is working to redesign the 1,500-square-foot space.

Winter Park, FL – Pig Floyd’s

One of Central Florida’s favorite barbecue joints, Pig Floyd’s, will expand by opening a new location on Lee Road that was until recently the home of another barbecue favorite. The building at 1471 Lee Road belonged to the original Bubbalou’s Bodacious Bar-B-Que, an iconic restaurant on the Orlando BBQ scene for 35 years that closed in September. “Today I signed my next venture! I am officially taking over the iconic original Bubbalous on Lee Rd that was there for over 35 years. Pig Floyd’s next location will also include its first Drivethru! Excited to bring this concept to life and am grateful for the opportunity #RoadTo50,” owner Thomas Ward posted on social media.

