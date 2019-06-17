Flavor is baked into Just the Cheese snacks

The pick: Just the Cheese snack bars and minis

Why they rate: Cheese lovers and people on low-carb diets will enjoy these yummy on-the-go snacks that are made with Wisconsin cheeses. Unlike many other cheese snacks, these treats are baked, not air-dried, so they have rich, caramelized cheesy flavor and a crunchy texture. They are low in carbs and gluten-free, with only 75 calories per bar, or about 95 calories for a package of "minis."

Just the Cheese bars (sold in packages containing two bars) are available in four flavors: Aged Cheddar, Grilled Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese and new Mild Cheddar. The minis are available in White Cheddar, Wisconsin Cheddar, Grilled Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese and Garlic & Chive.

Info: The bars and minis are available online at Amazon.com. A box of 12 2-bar packages is $23.88; a box of 16 packages of minis is $18.99. Learn more about the products online at www.justthecheese.com.

