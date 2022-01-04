Flatbread Pizzas Arrive at Hungry Howie’s

Lighter crust and big flavor Flatbread Pizza available for a limited time through March 2022

Madison Heights, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hungry Howie’s , the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today the addition of oven-baked Flatbread Pizzas to its menu. Adding a new category of crust innovation to its menu, the Flatbread Pizzas are available in four crave-worthy varieties: Buffalo Chicken, Asian Chicken, BBQ Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch. Customers also have the ability to create their own customized flatbreads. The Flatbread Pizzas are available for a limited time at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide.

Fans can curate the Flatbread Pizza of their dreams starting at just $7.00 or can enjoy Hungry Howie’s signature chicken flatbread varieties for $8.99. Hungry Howie’s Flatbread Pizzas are made with fresh dough that is made in-house daily, and topped with high-quality ingredients, including 100% real mozzarella cheese, vegetables, proteins and more.

A 2-topping Flatbread Pizza will also be available via Hungry Howie’s signature ‘Mix & Match” deal, which allows customers to select any 2 applicable items for just $6.99 each. Customers can place their order in-restaurant, online or via the Hungry Howie’s mobile app.

“We are ecstatic to introduce our new Flatbread Pizzas,” said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Research & Development, Hungry Howie’s Pizza. “As the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, we wanted to provide our fans with a lighter crust option that still packs the bold and delicious flavors we are known for. Hungry Howie’s has long listened to what our fans want, and our latest menu innovation is indicative of this.”

About Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to over 525 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

