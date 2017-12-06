  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Flatbread, casseroles, popsicles and more: 12 great recipes for dates

From www.latimes.com by Noelle Carter
Flatbread, casseroles, popsicles and more: 12 great recipes for dates

Fan of dates? We’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a dozen of our favorite date recipes, from cake and dumplings to casserole, flatbread — even popsicles. It may be December, but here in Southern California it’s almost always popsicle weather.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter

Continue reading at Los Angeles Times