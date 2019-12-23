Flame Grilling Products to Target the Wholesale Drop-Ship Sector in 2020

Brooks, ME (RestaurantNews.com) Kenneth Theobald, President of Flame Grilling Products, Inc has announced plans to target the wholesale drop-ship sector in 2020. Mr. Theobald says, “our drop-ship business has always been an important part of our core business. Over the past two years that sector has significantly out performed our retail business. Our drop-ship customers seem to like our no minimum and free shipping offerings on all of our grilling wood chips, chunks, and oval grilling planks.”

According to Dorie Clark, daughter, sales guru, and General Manager, “We are currently one of the largest drop-ship vendors through the major wholesalers in the United States.” But, she adds, “we definitely want to reach out to smaller distributors, small and large restaurant chains, and distributors to the restaurant supply houses. The days of wholesalers committing to fifty slots for our inventory are over.”

Flame Grilling Products offers ten different varieties of chips, chunks, and grilling planks in a Mini Bulk Box and 14 cube bulk box. Tyler Searway, grandson and shipping supervisor, states that “shipping one case to one location or to a thousand locations is not a problem for our system. Our operation is geared to small batch production which allows us to turn our inventory very quickly.”

Any interested customers can visit Flame’s website at www.flamegrillingproducts.com or contact Dorie at dorie@flamegrillingproducts.com