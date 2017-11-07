Flag Your VIP Guests With Waitbusters’ Digital Diner

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Every restauranteur aims to provide the best service possible to all of its guests. But what about those guests who are regular patrons, big spenders or good friends? It would be great to know in advance when those “VIP’s” are coming in to make their dinner even more special. Waitbusters’ Digital Diner provides the solution with their VIP flagging feature. This feature within their revolutionary new software enables restaurants to flag guests as VIPs automatically, based on patronage frequency, or manually flag guests that meet other special status criteria. This allows the restaurant to provide a better table, free cocktails, or perhaps even a few surprise courses courtesy of the chef.
