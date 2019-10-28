Fizzy, organic iced teas in four flavors

The pick: Fizzy Teas from Teakoe Tea Supply Co.

Why they rate: These refreshing, lightly carbonated iced teas are from Teakoe, an artisanal, small-batch tea company in Denver. They are made with sustainably and ethically sourced organic ingredients and are naturally sweetened with fruit juice, herbs or raw honey. A 12-ounce can of the fizzy tea ranges from 10 to 30 calories, depending on the variety. A portion of proceeds from every can is donated to the global Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) initiative.

The four flavors are Signature Cold Brew Black Tea, sweetened with a touch of Colorado wildflower raw honey and lemon juice; Pomegranate Hibiscus Green Tea, brewed with organic Sencha green tea and organic hibiscus flowers, lightly sweetened with lime juice, pomegranate juice and organic lemongrass; Pineapple Lemon Myrtle Yerba Mate, made with organic, shade-grown yerba mate, organic Sencha green tea and lemon myrtle, sweetened with pineapple juice and raw monk; and Pear Garden Mint White Tea, brewed with organic Bai Mudan white tea, organic Gunpowder green tea, lemongrass, chamomile and mint, sweetened with a touch of Colorado wildflower raw honey and finished with organic pear juice.

Info: A 12-ounce can of fizzy tea is $2.49; currently available online at https://www.amazon.com/teakoe. Learn more about the teas online at www.teakoe.com.

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com