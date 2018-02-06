Five Ways to Spread the Love without Breaking the Bank at Bojangles’

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you’re celebrating how much you love that special someone, yourself or all things Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA), the iconic Southern restaurant chain has five simple ideas to help you express your feelings this Valentine’s Day.

“Bojangles’ is all about bringing people together for special moments,” said Bojangles’ Senior Vice President of Marketing, Randy Poindexter. “It’s always challenging to come up with creative Valentine’s Day gifts and activities, but you can never go wrong adding our signature Bojangles’ flavor to your special day.”

Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit ® . Nothing will warm your heart like the famous buttermilk biscuit with Bo-Berries baked inside and topped with vanilla icing. The sweet treats are available now through February 14 in the festive heart shape at participating locations.

® Nothing will warm your heart like the famous buttermilk biscuit with Bo-Berries baked inside and topped with vanilla icing. The sweet treats are available now through February 14 in the festive heart shape at participating locations. Here’s the scoop. Make your Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit experience even sweeter by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream when you get home for a truly delectable dessert. Bonus points if you share with us on social by tagging @Bojangles1977.

Make your Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit experience even sweeter by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream when you get home for a truly delectable dessert. Bonus points if you share with us on social by tagging @Bojangles1977. Be a community sweetheart. In Bojangles’ hometown of Charlotte, teams are delivering Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits to law enforcement, first responders and other local leaders. Share the love with your community’s heroes through a heartfelt gift.

In Bojangles’ hometown of Charlotte, teams are delivering Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits to law enforcement, first responders and other local leaders. Share the love with your community’s heroes through a heartfelt gift. Write a love letter. Visit bojangles.com/love to create a thoughtful e-Card for your family, friends or that special someone, courtesy of Bojangles’. You can even use this idea to be a community sweetheart by selecting from the pre-populated list of local heroes in your community to send a Valentine’s Day message.

Visit bojangles.com/love to create a thoughtful e-Card for your family, friends or that special someone, courtesy of Bojangles’. You can even use this idea to be a community sweetheart by selecting from the pre-populated list of local heroes in your community to send a Valentine’s Day message. Share a sweet tea with your sweetie.If you share a legendary love, you should also share a Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea® with your valentine. It’s brewed and steeped fresh every day – and available in half-gallon size to give you and your loved ones even more sweetness to share!

If you use any of these ideas in your celebrations, tell us all about it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Visit www.Bojangles.com to find a Bojangles’ restaurant near you. Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits are only available at participating locations and availability may vary.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’ serves menu items such as delicious, famous chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea®. At September 24, 2017, Bojangles’ had 749 system-wide restaurants, of which 316 were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com

Natalie Bailey

Luquire George Andrews

Natalie.Bailey@lgaadv.com

704-552-6565