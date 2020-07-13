By Julie Lim

EVP Foodservice, CAULIPOWER

As brands emerge from the crisis, consumers will be looking for healthy choices in their favorite restaurants. Adding exciting new menu items is also a great way to attract new customers and keep existing fans engaged.

Julie Lim is the Executive Vice President of Foodservice for CAULIPOWER, the revolutionary brand dedicated to creating delicious and nutritious meal options everyone can share and enjoy. Julie and CAULIPOWER work with restaurant brands across the country to create personalized vegetable-based menu options that drive traffic to their restaurants.

Here are five things you need to know about CAULIPOWER.

CAULIPOWER is more than just pizza crust.

Although CAULIPOWER is known for its iconic cauliflower pizza crust, they offer so much more. CAULIPOWER offers better-for-you, gluten-free, non-GMO versions of America’s favorite comfort foods without sacrificing on taste. This includes cauliflower tortillas, chicken tenders and riced cauliflower. Based on its success with restaurant partners, CAULIPOWER has seen that adding its items to menus can boost sales because customers may be more willing to try a healthier alternative or because it’s a recognizable brand that they’ve seen in the grocery store or tried at home.

CAULIPOWER knows vegetable-forward foods are on trend.

Grubhub reported that cauliflower crust claimed the top spot in the Taste of 2019 Year in Food Report, rising 650% in popularity throughout the year. Uber Eats expects the popularity of cauliflower to increase in 2020 after it took over the food scene in 2019. Yelp reported that some of its most popular searches in 2019 were for cauliflower pizza.