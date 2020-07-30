HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Five things you didn’t know about Baltimore author Laura Lippman and her new book ‘My Life As a Villainess'

July 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Mary Carole McCauley
HANDOUT

Her debut essay collection will be published Aug. 4.