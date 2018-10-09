Five restaurant openings you should know about, including Sichuan Impression in Westwood

Broxton

The Janss Dome in Westwood is now a brewery, bar and restaurant called Broxton. It’s the latest opening from Tony Yanow’s Artisanal Brewers Collective, which also includes 6th and La Brea, and Beelman’s. On the menu are burgers, wood-grilled steaks and fried chicken. There are also 14 beers on draft, and cocktails such as the Old Fashioned, made with port barrel-aged bourbon and black walnut bitters.

1099 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 933-9949, www.broxtonla.com.

Prima Cocina

At this Montana Avenue Mexican restaurant, former NoMad and Momofuku sous chef Carlos Arciniega oversees a Baja-inspired menu that goes beyond fish tacos. At Prima Cocina, Arciniega is serving entrees such as enchiladas verdes, gambas a la plancha and grilled branzino with cilantro pesto and habanero. The restaurant is also serving Mexican wines and California beers.

1405 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (424) 581-6511, www.primacocina.com.

Konbi

Nick Montgomery and Akira Akuto, who cooked at Momofuku and Osso, have opened a Japanese deli/cafe called Konbi in Echo Park. Expect pork tonkatsu, egg salad and omelet sandwiches with a side of hōjicha green tea lattes, European pastries and composed vegetable plates. The restaurant is open only for breakfast and lunch.

1463 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 278-0007, konbila.com/.

Sichuan Impression

The restaurant made Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants Lists and is generally agreed to be among the country’s superlative Sichuan restaurants. Now, the San Gabriel Valley favorite is open in a Westwood strip mall. The restaurant is serving the fiery dishes it’s known for, including the wontons in chile oil, toothpick lamb, bobo chicken and ginger rabbit.

11057 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 444-7171, www.facebook.com/Simpression1900.

Wally’s

A Santa Monica location of the Westside food and wine shop is now open on Wilshire Boulevard at 2nd Street. Former Patina/the Royce chef David Feau is serving a menu of pizza and pasta, salads and uni toast, wagyu tartare and caviar. A cellar named the Vault is stocked with sought-after Bordeaux, Burgundy and California wines.

214 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (424) 293-5500, www.wallywine.com.

