Five Questions With Superstar Copenhagen Chef Rosio Sanchez

What does and American-born former pastry and test kitchen chef from Noma in Copenhagen, voted one of the “10 Young Chefs to Watch” by Conde Nast Traveler in 2016, have in common with bee pollen tacos and gooseberry salsa? Chef Rosio Sanchez is the taste-pushing trailblazer responsible for turning the Copenhagen food scene on its head, with her namesake restaurants Sanchez and Hija de Sanchez, both in Denmark’s buzzing capital.

She’s a long way from her roots in Chicago, where her Mexican heritage showed up on the table at dinner every night. Acknowledged in 2017 by Food & Wine magazine as one of the year’s “Most Innovative Women in Food & Drink,” she is these days introducing her adopted country to those same traditional Mexican flavors with a distinctly personal touch. You’ll also find Chef Rosio appearing in David Chang’s highly entertaining new Netflix series Ugly Delicious, premiering Feb 23. In it, she travels with the Noma crew to do a pop up in Mexico.

Ms. Sanchez took a moment during a recent collaboration with Shake Shack in New York City (she created special breakfast tacos that they sold for one day only on January 31) to do a five-question lightning round with BlackBook.

Sanchez

Have you always wanted to be a pastry chef?

Yes, since I was a teenager. [I wanted to eat] all the sweet things.

What modifications have you been making to your menus of late?

More vegetarian options. I prefer not to eat too much meat, so I love the challenge. There were not good tomatillos. This lead to creating gooseberry salsa, which is its own thing. We have an egg taco cured in soy and chili. As long as you have spice and sauces, it’s enough.

In Ugly Delicious, there’s a joke about crispy fish skin tacos. Is that a favorite?

It is one of my favorites, yes.

What’s your larger vision for Hija de Sanchez?

I just want to make as many people happy as possible with Hija, and to keep them coming back.

What has your been your experience as a female chef, has Copenhagen been a supportive place to be – with a strong network of other like-minded chefs?

I’ve had a lot of great opportunities, and I don’t think my gender has hindered any of those. I love Copenhagen for that reason. It really is a great community.

Hija de Sanchez

