Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Five questions as Maryland football enters 2020 preseason practice

August 7, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Here are five questions the Terps will begin to answer with the start of preseason practice Friday.