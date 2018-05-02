Five Places (Plus) To Grab Drink On The Patio In Greater Hartford

We’ve been waiting all miserable winter for this weather to arrive. With temperatures in the 80s, it’s time to dine and drink outdoors. Pull up a chair (or barstool) on one of these local patios and enjoy the sunshine.

Chango Rosa, Hartford

Frozen rum cocktails, Latin comfort foods and an expansive patio (with a signature mural honoring Hartford historical figures as a backdrop) make Chango Rosa an ideal warm-weather destination. 1 Union Place, Hartford, 860-479-6662, changorosa.com.

Zohara, West Hartford

Light, fresh Mediterranean flavors are perfect patio dishes at this West Hartford Center space, which also features vegetable juice-based cocktails. Grab some friends and order rounds of salatim to share. 991 Farmington Ave., 860-955-0300, zoharact.com.

Sayulita, South Glastonbury

Combine Sayulita's top-notch margaritas, luxurious tacos with lobster, mango and black truffle and a sun-drenched patio, and you'll think you're several time zones away from central Connecticut. 865 Main St., 860-430-9941, cantinasayulita.com.

Market Grille, Manchester

Market Grille takes advantage of its hilltop view and serene setting above Buckland Street, insulated somewhat from the busy hustle of the mall. Outside, an expansive patio is complete with its own outdoor bar and a fire pit. 110 Buckland Hills Drive, 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com.

Butchers & Bakers, Farmington

The restaurant at The Exchange in Farmington, by the founders of Plan B Burger Bar, features a large patio with a covered outdoor bar, ample seating and fire pits. Enjoy coal-fired pizzas, meatballs and craft cocktails while getting some fresh air. 270 Farmington Ave., 860-470-7414, butchersandbakers.com.